Microsoft fans are signing a petition to save the Surface Phone

It’s been a whirlwind week for Microsoft’s Project Andromeda, better known as the quasi-mythical Surface Phone. Just when a report from The Verge indicated Andromeda was a real product nearing an announcement, another one said it was likely to be shelved.

Now fans are fighting back. A petition titled “Show Microsoft the demand for the Surface Phone or Andromeda” was created by Zachary Hinski on Change.org. At the time of writing, the petition has amassed about 1,800 signatures. That’s not too shabby considering the petition only went up 22 hours ago, and especially when you remember this isn’t even an officially confirmed product yet.

Though the title is fairly self-explanatory, the description of the petition makes the goal clear:

All the fans of windows phone want Microsoft to release the Surface Phone aka Surface Andromeda Phone Project that has been leaking out lately with the phone screen that can turn into a tablet. I’m doing this petition to see how many people would buy this phone if Microsoft would release it. Money is power and if a lot of people want a Surface phone like the ones in the leaks then they will be forced into action as everyone knows Microsoft wouldn’t be able to give a reason on why not to do it to there investors, as its too much of a money opportunity to miss. I myself wouldn’t mind paying between $799-$999 for this phone if it happened and looked like the pictures that we have seen from those leaks.

Considering back-and-forth leaks suggest Microsoft has been rather fickle on the project, perhaps Hinski is on to something. That said, the under $1,000 price might be asking for too much, considering Samsung’s Galaxy X – which is also a folding phone design – is expected to sell closer to $2,000.

Credit: David Breyer

Still, signers are passionate. The reasons provided for signing have ranged from Windows Phone nostalgia, to a love of the Surface Brand, to a genuine belief Andromeda could be a game-changing product.

Whether this petition will gain further traction remains to be seen. And Microsoft listening is another matter entirely. As for me, I’ve made my stance clear in another article.

Long story short: I signed.

Show Microsoft the demand for the Surface Phone or Andromeda! on Change.org