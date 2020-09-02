Baby Yoda returns in The Mandalorian Season 2 this October

Finally, a bit of good news in 2020: we’ll see the return of the (thus far) only Disney+ original show worth watching, The Mandalorian. Disney announced the show’s return via Twitter, revealing that the next season hits the streaming site on October 30.

This is the day. New episodes start streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/8oruZ3oedx — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) September 2, 2020

The first season came out in a weekly format, with each new episode getting an individual premiere, rather than the whole series just appearing on the site, ready for binge-watching. One presumes it’ll be the same for Season 2. Here’s hoping the trailer drops soon.

I don’t know about you, but three-quarters of the way through one of the worst years in recent memory, I just want to see my beloved little green son, Baby Yoda (or as the show refers to him, the Child). And I’m sure I’m not alone. It was on his tiny, Force-sensitive shoulders that Disney practically built the Disney+ hype machine, and he is almost solely responsible for the shift in the streaming landscape, in my opinion. How many of you signed up for Disney+ because you wanted to see this precious creature in action? Be honest with me now.

We don’t have much of an idea of what’s going to happen in Season 2. I don’t want to completely spoil the ending of Season 1, but it was pretty open about what could happen to the Mando and the Child going forward, so we could be in for just about anything. So far, we know Rosario Dawson will make an appearance as Clone Wars character Ahsoka Tano. Rumor also has it we might see Boba Fett, because Star Wars can never bother to let a fan-favorite character rest in peace.

One theory I’ve heard — and here I’m going to drop a few spoilers — is that we’ll also see some characters from Star Wars Rebels. This is both because Ahsoka made a memorable appearance on that show, and because of the appearance of the Darksaber. This unusual variant on a lightsaber has a long history of appearing in every kind of Star Wars media that isn’t the actual films, and was last seen in the hands of one of Rebels‘ characters. That is, until the very last scene of The Mandalorian, where it’s wielded by the villainous Moff Gideon. So we need at least some explanation of where this thing has been in the interim. Its appearance is accompanied by so much fanfare that it has to play a pivotal role in Season 2’s story.

We’ll find out when The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ on October 30.

