Watch Equifax’ CEO get schooled in a congressional hearing about his company’s massive data breach
In September 2017, US-based credit reporting firm Equifax revealed that its site had suffered a breach, and 143 million citizens’ records were stolen in the attack – names, addresses, social security numbers, and all. The breach, as we subsequently learned, could easily have been avoided.
The company hasn’t yet had to face dire consequences – but yesterday, the company’s recently appointed CEO, Mark Begor (who replaced former CEO Robert Smith after he left the company with a $15 million severance package) was expertly grilled by Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) in a congressional hearing.
The brief clip is worth a watch to the end: Porter asked Begor if he’d be willing to publicly share his personal information, including his SSN, at the hearing. Porter’s follow-up to his response represents exactly how we should question tech companies that fail to protect our data and our privacy. Watch and learn, folks.
TNW Conference 2019 is coming! Check out our glorious new location, inspiring line-up of speakers and activities, and how to be a part of this annual tech bonanza by clicking here.