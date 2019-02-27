In September 2017, US-based credit reporting firm Equifax revealed that its site had suffered a breach, and 143 million citizens’ records were stolen in the attack – names, addresses, social security numbers, and all. The breach, as we subsequently learned, could easily have been avoided.

The company hasn’t yet had to face dire consequences – but yesterday, the company’s recently appointed CEO, Mark Begor (who replaced former CEO Robert Smith after he left the company with a $15 million severance package) was expertly grilled by Representative Katie Porter (D-CA) in a congressional hearing.

The brief clip is worth a watch to the end: Porter asked Begor if he’d be willing to publicly share his personal information, including his SSN, at the hearing. Porter’s follow-up to his response represents exactly how we should question tech companies that fail to protect our data and our privacy. Watch and learn, folks.

Via Chad Loder / Twitter

TNW Conference 2019 is coming! Check out our glorious new location, inspiring line-up of speakers and activities, and how to be a part of this annual tech bonanza by clicking here.