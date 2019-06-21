CHEAP: These $40 noise-cancelling Taotronics headphones are the definition of a bargain

A few months ago, Taotronics’ latest noise-cancelling headphones landed on my doormat, and to my shame, they’ve since languished on my “to-do” list of product reviews. I say shame, because they’re actually really good – both in terms of performance, as well as overall value. And now you can get a pair for just $40, down from the usually retail price of $70.

I’ve used these cans on-and-off for a while (and, incidentally, reviewed the previous model). Performance wise, they’re not bad, especially given the pricetag. While they can struggle with highs and mids, they’re capable of producing some truly punchy bass tones that lend favorably to EDM and hip-hop.

The biggest selling point of these headphones is arguably the built-in active noise cancelling. It’s perfectly capable of drowning out the blare of jet engines, as well as everyday road noise. And as an added bonus, they’re really comfortable to wear – the ear cups are quite wide, and there’s enough flex in the headband to stop them from putting too much pressure on your head.

They’re really quite good, especially for the price. To get the latest-generation ANC Taotronics headphones, apply the coupon and use the code CUUY7C6C when checking out.