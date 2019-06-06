CHEAP: Exceed all norms of decency with $100 off two Sonos Play:1 speakers

Sonos released its Play:1 speaker in 2013. In the fast-moving world of consumer technology, that’s an age. And yet, it’s still a really decent piece of kit. And now, you can get two of them for $298 on World Wide Stereo – that’s down $100 from the usual price of $398.

The Sonos Play:1 is a network speaker. It connects over Wi-Fi or Ethernet, allowing you to easily stream from your preferred music platform. And it sounds amazing, with What Hi-Fi describing it as “weighty and solid,” with “plenty of power and punch.”

The diminutive box is also amazingly versatile. You could shove one in your bedside table, so you can listen to Audible audiobooks while you drift off, and shove another in your kitchen, so you can listen to music while you cook. Or, better yet, you can connect two of them together to create an amazing sounding stereo system.

If you’re thinking of upgrading your audio gear, you could do worse than grabbing this deal, which works out to roughly $150 per speaker. You can grab it here!

One caveat though: It’s US only. Sorry, rest of the world!

This post includes affiliate links to products that you can buy online. If you purchase them through our links, we get a small cut of the revenue.