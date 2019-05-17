Over 650,000 Game of Thrones fans sign petition to remake Season 8

Game of Thrones Season 8 has been… controversial.

The final season for one of the most popular shows on the planet is its worst rated season on IMDb by a considerable margin. At the time of writing, episodes 3, 4, and 5, are the three worst rated episodes in the show’s history. Perhaps that’s just the combination of reactionary reviews and unreasonable expectations, but many fans feel the show has lost its grasp on its narrative and characters. I’ll keep this post free of spoilerific specifics, but suffice to say, I’m one of those disappointed fans.

The solution? Remake Season 8.

At least, that’s what over 650,000 signatories are advocating for in a Change.org petition that will obviously never amount to anything, but is making the rounds nonetheless. The petition was started several days ago, but has gained hundreds of thousands of signers over the past day.

Specifically, it calls for the Season 8 to be remade with new writers, suggesting the showrunners have lost their way once they passed author George RR Martin’s books.

Complaints from users include rushing to fit so many plot points into a six episodes season, “character assassination,” and the lacking logic between plot points. Yet another signatory is “signing for the lols, haven’t even seen the new season yet.” That’s the internet for you.

This petition could get 10 million votes and HBO still wouldn’t reshoot it – the logistics aren’t feasible – but if you’re also less-than-satisfied with the season, at least know you’re not alone.

