TNW embraces Young Creators Foundation

Young Creators, a foundation that has built a strong community of the brightest young minds, has joined forces with TNW. We’ve worked together on several TNW projects, including the T500 – where we celebrate the most talented under 25s working in tech. After years of collaboration, we’re very excited to announce that Young Creators will enter a strategic partnership with TNW.

By embracing the Young Creators Foundation we want to grow the foundation’s mission and existing network, and see it thrive even further. TNW will make a yearly financial contribution that will allow the foundation to focus on growing the community and engage them in more ways, without worrying about the financials. We’re also excited to have their offices move into our own building, TQ – our hub for startups, and where we also call home.

TNW has always been long supporters of the next generation of tech. Our CEO, Boris, is eager to see Young Creators continue to grow:

Young Creators is an amazing group of young, smart, engaging and skilful people that help each other out. That spirit fits our mission and values and we’re looking forward to taking this partnership to the next level.

Stan Schalij, who sits on the foundation’s Executive Board, is equally eager to partner with TNW:

This is a huge milestone for us; TNW’s support not only insures the future of the Young Creators foundation and its community, but it allows us to outright increase the quality of everything we do.

Some of our own will also be joining the Executive Board to further strengthen our collaboration. Wytze de Haan, TNW’s Director of Events, and Patrick de Laive, TNW’s Co-Founder, will help to oversee the foundation’s new opportunities and activities.

The Young Creators Foundation and organization will stay intact and will operate on a standalone basis. We can’t wait to get started on this new chapter for TNW and Young Creators – together, we’ll bring even more young minds into the community and create a strong platform for them to learn and grow.

YC, cheers 🍻(let’s celebrate this on March 28th at TQ and of course at TNW2019 💪🏼)

