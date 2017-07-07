This hidden feature will stop you from playing Candy Crush at midnight

Are you addicted to your phone? Turning your phone screen grey might solve your problem.

Google Design Ethicist Tristan Harris, says that enabling grayscale mode may help you cut down on your beloved smartphone time. The reasoning behind this strategy is that everything will look dull ー so you won’t be attracted to the vibrant colors fighting for your attention.

Sorry Two Dots enthusiasts.

iOS

If you’re an owner of an iOS 10 device:

Go to Settings > General > Accessibility Tap Display Accommodations > Color Filters Switch Color Filters Choose the Greyscale option

Android

If you’re running Android 7.1 Nougat: