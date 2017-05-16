Have questions for your favorite TNW Conference speakers? We’ve got you covered

Got a question for one or more of the upcoming speakers at TNW’s 2017 conference? Look no further than our dedicated TNW Answers page. The “ask me anything” sessions – conference edition – are now live.

All of this year’s talent scheduled to speak on the Digital Innovation stage are listed and available for questions. We have over 20 renowned influencers participating, like Stephanie Alys, cofounder of MysteryVibe, and Mark Randall, VP Creativity at Adobe.

If you’re interested, just follow these simple steps:

Head over to the TNW Answers page. At the top of the page, login with either your Twitter or Linkedin profile. Once logged in, you’ll be re-directed back to the homepage where you can choose a session by clicking on the speaker’s name. Now, you’re good to go – start posting!

From a past answers session with marketing exec Sujan Patel

If you want to wait and ask a question later, like during the conference, simply click on the “Remind Me” button underneath the speakers name. We’ll make sure to notify you when the time is right so you don’t forget to participate.

Keep in mind that your questions will likely not be answered immediately after, but speakers will reply once they find the moment to do so. Once your question has a response, you’ll be notified!

So don’t miss out on this opportunity to interact with some of today’s top thought leaders in the technology space. These sessions will close for questions at the end of the conference, but answers will remain on the site for your viewing pleasure.

And remember, our TNW Answers page is not just based around the conference speakers – they go all year round. We already have some great sessions lined up for the next few months, so make sure to stay tuned.

To learn more about other influential leaders in business, design and technology, check out all of our upcoming and past sessions.

