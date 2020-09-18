Apple is launching its online store in India on September 23

Apple today announced that it’s launching its online store in India on Septemeber 23. The store will be available in both English and Hindi and sell iPhone, iPad, and Macs in the country.

Apart from selling its products, the company will also provide support for its devices on call on the chat. The store will enable customers to trade-in their older iPhone and get an additional discount towards the new purchase.

Apple is also bringing its AppleCare+ device insurance program, which provides two years of technical support and accidental damage cover, to India.

Customers in the country will be able to make payments through credit cards, debit cards, UPI (Unified Payments Interface), and card on delivery as well.

CEO Tim Cook tweeted about the store launch after promising to launch it earlier this year.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

There’s no indication if having its own store will bring prices of Apple Products down in India, but it’ll increase availability and support for customers in the country.

After introducing the online store in India, the company will start working on launching a physical store, reportedly set to launch in Mumbai next year.

