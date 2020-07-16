YouTube is bringing HD video quality back in India on mobile
When the coronavirus pandemic started, a bunch of streaming platforms in India started to restrict their video quality to a maximum resolution of 480p on mobile devices, as a way to reduce network congestion when other crucial services might need more bandwidth. YouTube was probably the biggest platform of those who did so.
Now, thankfully, the platform has restored the ability to watch videos in 1080p on mobile in India. My colleague Abhimanyu and I tested this on a couple of Android and iOS devices, and we can confirm that HD video quality is indeed back.
At the moment, you can access these videos in HD through your Wi-Fi connection. However, YouTube seems to be restricting video quality to 480p on mobile data.
We’ve reached out to Google for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.
A report from Medianama published suggested that while Netflix India lifted its bitrate limits last month.
Pssst, hey you!
Do you want to get the sassiest daily tech newsletter every day, in your inbox, for FREE? Of course you do: sign up for Big Spam here.