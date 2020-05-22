Amazon launches food delivery service in India to rival Zomato and Swiggy

After many speculations and rumors, Amazon has finally started its food delivery service called Amazon Food in India. Currently, the eCommerce giant has launched the service only in selected areas of the southern city of Bengaluru.

Amazon originally planned to launch the service last year, but it was pushed to this year.

In a statement, the company said that customers have been telling the company that they would like to order prepared meals for a while:

Customers have been telling us for some time that they would like to order prepared meals on Amazon in addition to shopping for all other essentials. This is particularly relevant in present times as they stay home safe. We also recognize that local businesses need all the help they can get. We are launching Amazon Food in select Bangalore pin codes allowing customers to order from handpicked local restaurants and cloud kitchens that pass our high hygiene certification bar.

Credit: Zomato Zomato Delivery person

The company didn’t give details above the service’s expansion to other areas and cities. Amazon Food will have to fight food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy to get a foothold in a very competitive Indian market. Last year, Zomato acquired Uber Eats’ India business in a deal worth $200 million.

However, the pandemic has hit food delivery services hard. According to reports, the number of orders has dropped from around 3 million per day to 1 million per day for Zomato and Swiggy both. Earlier this month, Zomoto laid off 520 people — 13% of its workforce. Earlier this week, Swiggy said it will give a pink slip to 1,100 employees.