Disney+ quietly lands on India’s Hotstar ahead of launch date

Last night, Disney quietly uploaded its catalog of Disney+ original shows and movies to its Indian subsidiary Hotstar. Disney+ is set to launch officially in the country on March 29.

The catalog includes shows such as The Mandalorian, Diary of a Future President, Marvel‘s Hero Project, and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

Hotstar’s Android and iOS apps (as well as the website) have since been updated with a new logo and branding. The new description on the App Store and Play store reads:

For our India users we’re bringing the world’s best stories from the best storytellers at Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars. 200+ movies, 100+ shows and 30+ originals!

Right now, any premium user of Hotstar can access these shows and content. But it’s not clear if the subscription structure will change after the launch.

People in India can get an annual premium subscription for ₹999 ($13.50) to access live sports including top cricket tournaments, major football leagues (including the English Premier League (EPL) and the German Bundesliga).The subscription also grants users access to original Hotstar and HBO shows, so the addition of Disney’s catalog will sweeten the deal even more.

We’ve reached out to Hotstar for a comment, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

