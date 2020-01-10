India’s apex court says indefinite internet shutdowns violate rules – but Kashmir is still offline

In a landmark judgment, India’s apex Supreme Court said indefinite intern shutdown violates the country’s telecom laws. The government must pass an order describing the reason and duration of the shutdown.

The order won’t directly affect the ongoing internet shutdown of Kashmir. However, the government has to produce a restrictive order detailing the shut down within a week. For now, people in the region will be still offline.

The bench said the internet is a major part of the freedom of expression rights. It added the government can only shut down the internet as an extreme measure. Plus, such an order will draw judicial scrutiny.

Additionally, local authorities can’t issue section 144 — which implies curfew and makes the gathering of four or more people illegal — to shutdown internet or crackdown dissent.

According to internetshutdown.in — a website that keeps a track of internet shutdowns in India — the government blocked internet access 106 times last year. The longest, and still ongoing, shutdown is in Kashmir, which was put into effect last August to control the law and order situation after the center scrapped Article 370 to strip the region of its autonomy.

Internet shutdowns in India

Internet shutdowns not only deprive people of connecting to each other, but they also draw in financial losses, and they don’t work as intended. A report published by Firstpost last month, noted telecom operators lose $1 million every three hours in all 22 circles they operate in during internet shutdown.

A recent study released by top10VPN, a VPN comparison site, suggests internet shutdowns cost India $1.3 billion last year.