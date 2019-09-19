Google Lens now translates text around you in Indic languages

At its annual Google for India event in New Delhi today, the company today announced it’s adding support for Indic language translation through Google Lens.

You can scan a sign through Google Lens and it’ll show you translated text in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, or Telugu. With this feature, you can also listen to the translated text. Plus, you can also tap on any of the translated words to trigger a Google search.

