CHEAP: Holy snap! Here’s 64% off the Canon 80D megakit

If you want a good DSLR camera, you’ve gotta be prepared to shell out a huge sum of money on just the body alone. Then, you have to spend even more on accessories such as lenses, bags, a tripod, and memory cards. Not today

I’ve found a deal that you simply can’t resist. The Canon 80D 24-megapixel camera with a mega kit of 16 accessories is on sale for just $969, down from $2,705. That’s some massive discount right there.

Take a look at all the stuff you get for your money:

Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR camera body (Black)

Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens

Canon EF 75-300mm f/4.0-5.6 III lens

58mm telephoto lens

58mm wide-angle lens

58mm filter kit

32GB Transcend SDHC memory card class 10

Slim memory card holder

Memory card reader

Vivitar SF-4000 bounce zoom slave flash

Universal flash diffuser

Replacement Battery for Canon LP-E6

Vivitar lens tissue – 50 sheets

Professional tripod

Vivitar three-piece cleaning kit for the camera, and lens

Full-size DSLR gadget bag

The camera has a 45-point AF system with all cross-type points that’ll help you capture detailed pictures in any scenario. Plus, there’s a 3-inch touchscreen for when you can’t use the viewfinder, or quickly want to review photos and settings.

Don’t let this deal slip out of your hand. Grab the Canon 80D mega kit for just $969 ($1736 off).

