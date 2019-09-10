CHEAP: Holy snap! Here’s 64% off the Canon 80D megakit
If you want a good DSLR camera, you’ve gotta be prepared to shell out a huge sum of money on just the body alone. Then, you have to spend even more on accessories such as lenses, bags, a tripod, and memory cards. Not today
I’ve found a deal that you simply can’t resist. The Canon 80D 24-megapixel camera with a mega kit of 16 accessories is on sale for just $969, down from $2,705. That’s some massive discount right there.
Take a look at all the stuff you get for your money:
- Canon EOS 80D Digital SLR camera body (Black)
- Canon EF-S 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 IS STM lens
- Canon EF 75-300mm f/4.0-5.6 III lens
- 58mm telephoto lens
- 58mm wide-angle lens
- 58mm filter kit
- 32GB Transcend SDHC memory card class 10
- Slim memory card holder
- Memory card reader
- Vivitar SF-4000 bounce zoom slave flash
- Universal flash diffuser
- Replacement Battery for Canon LP-E6
- Vivitar lens tissue – 50 sheets
- Professional tripod
- Vivitar three-piece cleaning kit for the camera, and lens
- Full-size DSLR gadget bag
The camera has a 45-point AF system with all cross-type points that’ll help you capture detailed pictures in any scenario. Plus, there’s a 3-inch touchscreen for when you can’t use the viewfinder, or quickly want to review photos and settings.
Don’t let this deal slip out of your hand. Grab the Canon 80D mega kit for just $969 ($1736 off).
