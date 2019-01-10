Apple Maps is finally getting turn-by-turn navigation in India

Apple Maps has been available on iPhones in India for years, but it’s historically lacked a crucial feature – turn-by-turn navigation. Now, it looks like Apple’s finally rolling out the feature to iOS users in India.

Several Twitter users in India reported that the feature is live on their devices. We tested it on an iPhone XS in the capital of New Delhi and found that to be true as well.

Apple Maps Turn by Turn navigation is available in Delhi! Now waiting for Apple Pay 😀 pic.twitter.com/syWtJnQRg3 — Vidit Bhargava (@viditb) January 10, 2019

@geekyranjit Apple has finally enabled navigation in Apple Maps in India. pic.twitter.com/CkWjbGG38v — CA Kaushik Shah (@CAKaushikShah) January 10, 2019

Apple Maps now has turn by turn in India as well. Except that this penis shaped path doesn't exist and Apple wants me to ride my Dio into an open sewer. pic.twitter.com/4fzQCFMLpO — سہیل خان | Sahil Khan (@sahilk) January 10, 2019

The feature shows you directions for driving and walking. Plus, you can book a cab through Uber and Ola right within the Maps app. Information about public transport options isn’t available yet, though.

Cab booking options in Apple Maps

For years, Google Maps has been the go-to navigation app for mobile users in India, owing to its vast feature set and up-to-date map data. It’s too early to say if Apple’s new navigation feature will entice iPhone owners there to switch to Apple Maps, but hey, it’s a start towards offering a usable alternative.

We’ve contacted Apple to learn more.