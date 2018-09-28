Amazon is rounding out its Prime loyalty program for subscribers in India with the introduction of Prime Reading this week, which brings a selection of free ebooks that you can read on your Kindle or on other devices using the Kindle app.

This add-on to Prime is already available in some other countries. For folks in India, it opens up access to a decent range of titles spanning several genres including romance, sci-fi, biographies, and travel.

You’ll also find several comics and graphic novels featuring beloved characters from the Marvel universe, Archie’s world in Riverdale, and Peanuts. There’s a small number of Indian language titles as well.

A word of caution: Several books by Chetan Bhagat – a terrible writer and a worse Twitter abuser – are also listed in the fiction section, so you’ll want to carefully avoid them to save your sanity.

This could help Amazon get new customers hooked on its ebooks offerings. In addition to its Kindle e-reader and its bookstore, it also has Kindle Unlimited, which serves up more than a million titles for a monthly subscription fee of Rs. 150 (just over $2).

If you’re a Prime subscriber in India, you can get started reading some ebooks for free by browsing the collection and adding them to your account from this page.