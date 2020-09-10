Tesla crashed and bounced harder than any other tech stock this week

It’s been a wild week for stocks. At the close of trade on Tuesday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 10% from its record highs set just a week earlier, a collapse noted by the Wall Street Journal as the index’s quickest 10% drop in history.

Electric car incumbent Tesla and iPhone peddler Apple found their share prices hardest hit. At their lowest points on September 8, their stocks respectively traded 31% and 20.5% below their highs on September 2.

Chipset makers NVIDIA, KLA, and AMD followed closely — they’d dropped 20%, 18%, and 17% respectively.

While the market has bounced back somewhat, no NASDAQ 100 stock has bounced harder than electric car incumbent Tesla, now up 19.40% since its September 8 low of $329.88.

Orthodontic play Align Technology, chipset prince NVIDIA, and digital lord Adobe are the next-bounciest, returning 11%, 10.5%, and 7.6% since their Tuesday lows.

(NB: If the visualization doesn’t show, try reloading this page in your browser’s “Desktop Mode”).

For scale, Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft have ricocheted just 6.49%, 5.8%, and 5% respectively, and the NASDAQ 100 overall is up 4.6% over the same time frame.

As for who is yet to recover, just four NASDAQ 100 companies are still down since Tuesday’s low: Lulumelon (-5.09%), Walgreen Boots (-2.80%), Mylan (-0.97%), and Lam Research (-0.15%).

None of this is investment advice. Don't pretend it is, because it's not. Always do your own research