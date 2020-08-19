Apple is worth $2T: Here’s how rich you’d be if you bought its stock instead of its products

Last year, we investigated how rich a person would be if he or she hadn’t bought any first iteration of an Apple product, but instead bought Apple stock. Since publishing, on June 18 2019, Apple’s stock price soared from a ‘mere’ $196 to over $467 as of today. With that, Apple’s become the very first American company to reach a market capitalization of over $2 trillion.

Sufficient reason to take a second look at last year’s piece, and find out how rich you’d be if you hadn’t bought the product, but its stocks instead, and kept it in your portfolio up until today. So without further ado, here are the updated figures:

If you didn’t buy the first iPad when it was released on April 3, 2010, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have $6950 today.

when it was released on April 3, 2010, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first iPhone when it was released on June 29, 2007, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have $13,400 today.

when it was released on June 29, 2007, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first MacBook when it was released on May 16, 2006, but instead used that $1099 to buy Apple stock you’d have $49,270 today.

when it was released on May 16, 2006, but instead used that $1099 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first Mac Mini when it was released on January 22, 2005, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have $46,000 today.

when it was released on January 22, 2005, but instead used that $499 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first iPod when it was released on October 23, 2001, but instead used that $399 to buy Apple stock you’d have $136,200 today.

when it was released on October 23, 2001, but instead used that $399 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first iMac when it was released on August 15, 1998, but instead used that $1299 to buy Apple stock you’d have $416,000 today.

when it was released on August 15, 1998, but instead used that $1299 to buy Apple stock you’d have today. If you didn’t buy the first Macintosh when it was released on January 24, 1984, but instead used that $2495 to buy Apple stock you’d have $2,243,600 today.

So there you have it. An Apple product might have added value to you in some abstract professional sense, but you probably would’ve made a helluva lot more if you’d bought its stock. Go figure.