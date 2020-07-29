Kim Kardashian has a better stock portfolio than Warren Buffett

Two and a half years ago, Kim Kardashian received an extremely thoughtful gift from her rap icon husband Kanye West: a collection of five stocks apparently worth $500,000.

Turns out Kardashian’s bundle of shares, which included Disney, Netflix, Apple, Adidas, and Amazon, is now worth nearly $1 million, performance that puts Warren Buffett’s flagship firm Berkshire Hathaway to absolute shame.

Unfortunately, Kardashian didn’t share full details of her portfolio. Considering two of the certificates were for nearly $100,000 worth of stock each, Hard Fork assumes West invested $100,000 in each company on behalf of Kim (taking round numbers of shares into account), and that Kardashian never sold. Chart made with Flourish.

Kardashian’s portfolio eclipsed major indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) and the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) in a big way — despite the latter setting new price records in 2020.

Even Bitcoin (which would’ve been extremely popular at the time) underwhelms compared to Kardashian’s stocks. BTC has fallen 20% since December 26, 2017, while Kardashian is up 97%.

Lucky Kanye chose tech stocks over Bitcoin (chart made with Flourish).

Kim Kardashian’s stocks, ranked for performance

Kardashian can thank stellar performances from streaming giant Netflix (+154%), iPhone peddlers Apple (+120%), and ecommerce lord Amazon (+157%) for most of her gains.

That isn’t to say Disney and Adidas were bad calls. Both $DIS and $ADDYY are still in the green since 2017’s Christmas, up 11% and 40% respectively.

On the other hand, Buffett‘s Berkshire is down 1.91% over the same period. Berkshire’s portfolio mostly consisted of old school bank stocks leading into the coronavirus pandemic, dragging down its returns.

But let me reiterate: Kardashian’s portfolio of stocks — while admittedly under-diversified — constantly outperformed Berkshire over the past two and a half years, and recovered far quicker in the wake of global financial meltdown.

Queen.

