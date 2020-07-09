NVIDIA takes the US chipmaker crown from Intel — a first since 2014

NVIDIA overtook seminal computing giant Intel to become the largest chipmaker in the US by market cap on Wednesday, a first for the Santa Clara firm.

NVIDIA opened yesterday’s trade with a market cap of $242.8 billion — just $4 billion short of its rival Intel.

Both companies would go on to close the day in the green; NVIDIA‘s 3.5% jump added $8.5 billion to its market value, while Intel’s grew by just $1.5 billion. This put NVIDIA ahead by more than $3 billion.

NVIDIA‘s stock is up 70% year-to-date. On the other hand, Intel has struggled — down nearly 4% in 2020.

Notably, this marks the first time Intel has been bumped from the top chipmaker spot since it eclipsed Qualcomm way back in May 2014, according to TradingView data.

[H/T: MarketWatch]