Meet the 10 deep tech startups in Intel Ignite’s first UK accelerator

Intel Ignite, Intel’s accelerator for early-stage deep tech startups, has unveiled the 10 companies that will comprise its newly-launched London cohort — the first one in the UK.

Starting on September 12, the selected startups will take part in a 12-week programme, during which founders will receive mentorship and guidance on their growth journey. This will include areas such as product development, technology, marketing and sales, fundraising, and go-to-market strategies.

The programme will also focus on co-founder dynamics, founders’ mental health, and diversity and inclusion practices.

Meanwhile, the finalists (selected from a total of over 200 applicants) will have access to a funding pool of $7.6mn (€7.1mn), provided by external investors. The startups themselves will pay no participation fees.

The 10 companies represent multiple sectors of deep tech, ranging from generative AI, machine learning, and next-gen computing to robotics and manufacturing.

Here’s the full list:

Apoha: sensory intelligence to anchor machines into physical reality.

sensory intelligence to anchor machines into physical reality. Circuit Mind: electronics design assistant for engineering teams.

electronics design assistant for engineering teams. Crypto Quantique: chip-to-cloud system to manage and secure IoT devices in a single platform.

chip-to-cloud system to manage and secure IoT devices in a single platform. Fianchetto: light-speed photonic processors for faster and more sustainable computing.

light-speed photonic processors for faster and more sustainable computing. Ivy: unifying all AI frameworks, hardware, and infrastructure with one line of code.

unifying all AI frameworks, hardware, and infrastructure with one line of code. LGN: edge AI management software for businesses.

edge AI management software for businesses. Lumai: scalable and ultra fast 3D optical interference processor.

scalable and ultra fast 3D optical interference processor. Skippr: AI-generated product design.

AI-generated product design. Vaultree: fully-functional data-in-use encryption.

fully-functional data-in-use encryption. VyperCore: acceleration and protection of computer-intensive applications via novel microprocessor design.

“With these pioneering startups, Intel Ignite is thrilled to be launching the first cohort in London, which is home to the third-largest market in the world of startups and the number one market outside of the U.S.,” said Tzahi Weisfeld, Intel’s VP and general manager of Intel Ignite.

Intel Ignite was launched in 2019 and counts three more hubs across the globe: Munich, Boston, and Tel-Aviv. So far, a total of 148 companies have participated in its accelerator programmes, having raised a total of $1.7bn (€1.6bn) in funding.

Deep tech startups interested in participating in the next London cohort can submit their application at the Intel Ignite website.