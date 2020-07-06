Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion — and traders are into it

Ride-hailing giant Uber‘s stock price jumped more than 5% on Monday following its purchase of delivery service Postmates for $2.65 billion.

Uber confirmed the deal in a Monday press release after a flurry of reports over the weekend.

The acquisition comes less than a month after Uber‘s talks to buy out Postmates rival GrubHub fell through, leading the European JustEats to acquire GrubHub instead.

The company noted it intends to keep the “consumer-facing Postmates app running separately,” but it’ll be backed by a combined merchant and delivery network.

According to Uber, this should ultimately lead to more consumer exposure for restaurants — and hopefully (for Uber) it also boosts the service’s overall market share.

[Read: Watch Tesla’s meteoric rise — set to techno-remixed Elon Musk tweets]