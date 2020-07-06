Powered by

Uber buys Postmates for $2.65 billion — and traders are into it

The Postmates app lives... for now

Ride-hailing giant Uber‘s stock price jumped more than 5% on Monday following its purchase of delivery service Postmates for $2.65 billion.

Uber confirmed the deal in a Monday press release after a flurry of reports over the weekend.

The acquisition comes less than a month after Uber‘s talks to buy out Postmates rival GrubHub fell through, leading the European JustEats to acquire GrubHub instead.

The company noted it intends to keep the “consumer-facing Postmates app running separately,” but it’ll be backed by a combined merchant and delivery network.

According to Uber, this should ultimately lead to more consumer exposure for restaurants  and hopefully (for Uber) it also boosts the service’s overall market share.

According to consumer analytics crew Second Measure, Uber trails San Francisco-headquartered DoorDash with respect to the number of meals delivered; 45% of the online orders in the US during May were delivered by DoorDash.

