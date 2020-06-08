Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, June 07 2020, at a price of $9,758. That’s a minor 1.09 percent increase in 24 hours, or $105. It was the highest closing price in two days.

We’re still 51 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $179,540,253,701. It now commands 66 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $25,015,250,846 was the highest in two days, 8 percent above the year’s average, and 66 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 459 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 252,209 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 21 percent below the year’s average and 44 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.36. That’s $3.55 below the year’s high of $3.91.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 13,594 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.2 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.7 percent, and the top 1000 35.0 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $181 billion, Toyota has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 97.3 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $368,004 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin energy consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 161 million kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 59 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Israel’s energy consumption or 5.4 million US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.26% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 26,035 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 34.1 percent above the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 82,838.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of yesterday’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

Daily #Ethereum network fees surpassed #Bitcoin fees yesterday. Ethereum fees: $498k

Bitcoin fees: $308k So far, this has only happened on 141 days (8%). Compare here: https://t.co/Dm72hMAPT8 pic.twitter.com/TsPd6rLQWj — glassnode (@glassnode) June 7, 2020

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

