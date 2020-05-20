Powered by

Satoshi Nakamoto, is that you? Bitcoin mined in 2009 moves for the first time

It was worth nothing back then, but now it's valued at $390,000

A chunk of Bitcoin BTC has just moved for the first time since it was mined way back in 2009, causing some to speculate that Satoshi Nakamoto has returned.

The shift was detected by Twitter-based blockchain monitor @whale_alert, which confirmed that the 40 BTC featured in the transaction were mined in the first month of Bitcoin‘s existence.

Back then, the Bitcoin network was very small, and its pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto was one of just a handful of active miners.

Yep, that’s old Bitcoin, but it’s hard to prove this is really Nakamoto

It’s important to note that there’s currently no direct proof linking the mysteriously absent Nakamoto  who some believe still sits on roughly 1 million BTC  to this transaction.

Still, it’s certainly cool to see it move at all, considering when it was mined the price of BTC was effectively zero. Whoever is moving this cryptocurrency certainly has some very strong hands.

Published May 20, 2020 — 15:21 UTC

