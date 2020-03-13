Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, March 12 2020, at a price of $4,970. That’s a jaw-dropping 37.18 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$2942.83. It was the lowest closing price in three hundred and forty-two days.

We’re still 75 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $90,804,613,601. It now commands 65 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $53,980,357,243 was the highest in two thousand, five hundred and ten days, 173 percent above last year’s average, and percent below last year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 1059 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 349,827 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 7 percent above last year’s average and 22 percent below last year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.55. That’s $3.16 below last year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 8,944 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.0 percent, and the top 1000 34.8 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $91 billion, IBM has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 97.9 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $241,760 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin Energy Consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 211 million kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 77 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Chile’s energy consumption or 7,1 million US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.34% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 44,735 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 141.2 percent above last year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day last year about Bitcoin was 75,543.

