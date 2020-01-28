Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, January 27 2020, at a price of $8,909. That’s a respectable 3.63 percent increase in 24 hours, or $312. It was the highest closing price in eight days.

We’re still 55 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $162,027,957,435. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $28,647,338,393 was the highest in seven days, 64 percent above last year’s average, and 36 percent below last year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 564 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 279,111 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 14 percent below last year’s average and 38 percent below last year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.25. That’s $3.46 below last year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 12,975 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.1 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $162 billion, SAP has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.4 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $194,538 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 18,223 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 0.2 percent above last year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day last year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

