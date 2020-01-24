Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what’s been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours. As Schopenhauer used to say: Prepare to open the imaginary money chest…

Bitcoin price

We closed the day, January 23 2020, at a price of $8,406. That’s a notable 3.15 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$274.12. It was the lowest closing price in nine days.

We’re still 58 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $152,813,329,633. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $25,770,680,779 was the highest in two days, 48 percent above last year’s average, and 42 percent below last year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 514 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 329,759 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 1 percent above last year’s average and 27 percent below last year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.22. That’s $3.48 below last year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 12,252 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.8 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.1 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $153 Billion, HSBC HOLDINGS has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.6 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $190,816 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin Energy Consumption

Bitcoin used an estimated 200,454,669 kilowatt hour of electricity yesterday. On a yearly basis that would amount to 73.17 terawatt hour. That’s the equivalent of Austria’s energy consumption or 6,774,625 US households. Bitcoin’s energy consumption now represents 0.33% of the whole world’s electricity use.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 18,546 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 1.8 percent above last year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day last year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of last day’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencieshttps://t.co/3MHUumHz6B — LilMoonLambo (@LilMoonLambo) January 23, 2020

