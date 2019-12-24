Powered by

13 fun Bitcoin and blockchain tweets that epitomize this wild industry

Bitcoin and Blockchain tweets

As another year draws to a close in the world of Bitcoin BTC and blockchain, we’ve decided to look back at some of our favorite cryptocurrency tweets of 2019. 

Some are funny, others are weird, but we’ve loved each and every single one. 

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

The Dorsey effect

First up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, sent a Bitcoin Lightning Network invoice in a tweet in February — and people went nuts.

Dorsey has long been a supporter of Bitcoin and is often quite public about it.

He’s even shared his cryptocurrency plans with TNW.

Craig Wright won’t give up

What kind of roundup would this be if we didn’t at least allude to Craig Wright, the man who’s built a cryptocurrency patent empire and keeps claiming to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto?

It seems, he’s also intent on convincing everyone about how rich he is.

And if people don’t believe him, well, he just blames journalists.

Doesn’t this remind you of a certain orange-faced man living in a very big white house?

Luckily for us, Craig Wright is omnipresent.

He was everywhere.

EVERYWHERE!

Crypto is weird

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can get pretty weird — and this is exactly what Agrawal is alluding to here.

But, let’s be honest, would you have it any other way?

Not impressed

The Winklevoss twins  — aka Winklevii — who claim to own approximately 1-percent of all Bitcoin in circulation have worked hard this year.

Although they are clearly enthusiastic about the technology, it doesn’t mean everyone is. And if you don’t believe me, just check out this tweet:

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and if these peoples’ faces are anything to go by, it’s not looking good for Bitcoin.

I hate the bearer of bad news, but I doubt you’ll be able to buy your morning coffee with Bitcoin anytime soon.

Life’s simple pleasures

Bitcoin is often seen as a speculative tool with many buying the cryptocurrency enticed by the possibility of making some extra cash.

Some dream of becoming cryptocurrency millionaires, others — and this speaks directly to our souls — just want to enjoy the simple life.

Facebook Libra

Admittedly, we’ve all spent way too much time writing about Facebook‘s ‘cryptocurrency‘ Libra, but the truth is: you seemed to care.

Capitalism is so beautiful.

You’re funny

On another note, Twitter proved cryptocurrency enthusiasts have been blessed with a good sense of humor.

And last but not least, did you know Bitcoin can fix a broken toilet?

Let this by our parting gift to you all — and here’s to another year of crazy cryptocurrency and blockchain chatter on Twitter!

Published December 24, 2019 — 10:00 UTC

