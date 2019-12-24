13 fun Bitcoin and blockchain tweets that epitomize this wild industry

As another year draws to a close in the world of Bitcoin BTC and blockchain, we’ve decided to look back at some of our favorite cryptocurrency tweets of 2019.

Some are funny, others are weird, but we’ve loved each and every single one.

So, sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

The Dorsey effect

First up, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, sent a Bitcoin Lightning Network invoice in a tweet in February — and people went nuts.

lnbc28600u1pw9n7g7pp5enjn8exsyymyl6mlxmcvy7fdcwuh04z96swfmtasznppglgdyvsqdqqcqzysc8rve6vdwuvketcn7yp8gu3ltvq29vj588erp3at9z2msqj0yhhjdwsf7qtfy5lwf8favm6u3wr5qklvprlhrz89pknpdfxnc55wy6sqnrxjh7 — jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) February 5, 2019

Dorsey has long been a supporter of Bitcoin and is often quite public about it.

He’s even shared his cryptocurrency plans with TNW.

Craig Wright won’t give up

What kind of roundup would this be if we didn’t at least allude to Craig Wright, the man who’s built a cryptocurrency patent empire and keeps claiming to be the real Satoshi Nakamoto?

It seems, he’s also intent on convincing everyone about how rich he is.

And if people don’t believe him, well, he just blames journalists.

Craig Wright on why news reports don’t universally acknowledge him as the #Bitcoin creator #SatoshiNakamoto

‘Journalists are getting sloppy. There aren’t many good journalists anymore… Journalism isn’t what it was.’ pic.twitter.com/7S1ZTbXhGz — Oxford Union (@OxfordUnion) April 30, 2019

Doesn’t this remind you of a certain orange-faced man living in a very big white house?

Luckily for us, Craig Wright is omnipresent.

Broke down on the side of the road, thankfully this nice stranger helped me change my tire! He didnt give me any contact info but said his name was #Satoshi, please help me find him ✨ pic.twitter.com/4kRIpihkZO — Diana Biggs (@DianacBiggs) July 27, 2019

He was everywhere.

Lol wot a cunt — Kev T (@KevTootill) September 2, 2019

EVERYWHERE!

CSW claims to have kissed Jim Morrison at a party in the 90s, despite him having died in 1971. https://t.co/YLw2L9GGXl — Riccardo Spagni (@fluffypony) November 20, 2019

Crypto is weird

The world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology can get pretty weird — and this is exactly what Agrawal is alluding to here.

I could have gone into any other industry pic.twitter.com/Pt2l8reWb3 — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) April 23, 2019

But, let’s be honest, would you have it any other way?

Not impressed

The Winklevoss twins — aka Winklevii — who claim to own approximately 1-percent of all Bitcoin in circulation have worked hard this year.