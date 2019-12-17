Twitter scumbags scam 64-year-old lady out of $158K Bitcoin fortune

Two men have pleaded guilty to defrauding a 64-year-old woman out of more than $158,000 worth of Bitcoin, The Oregonian reports.

The brothers, Jagroop Singh Khatkar and Karanjit Singh Khatkhar — from British Columbia in Canada — admitted to conspiring to commit wired fraud and money laundering earlier this week.

They each face a potential two years in prison when they are sentenced on March 17.

The brothers created a fake Twitter account, impersonating Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange HitBTC. They then tricked the woman into contacting @HitBTCAssist for support and got her to share her account details.

The brothers were then able to take control of her account and transfer her 23 BTC into one of their own accounts on Kraken.