Moonday Morning: Buterin says Ethereum Foundation made $100M by dumping Ether at the top

Hello and welcome to yet another Monday and with that, another Moonday Morning – Hard Fork’s selection of the top cryptocurrency and blockchain headlines from the past weekend.

Here’s what we’ve found.

1. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, ETH has said the Ethereum Foundation made approximately $100 million after selling Ether during the cryptocurrency‘s last all-time high, which saw it trade close around the $1,400 mark, CryptoGlobe reports.

Buterin made the comments on a podcast with Eric Weinstein, Thiel Capital’s managing director.

“I did get the Ethereum Foundation to sell 70,000 ETH like basically at the top and that’s doubled our runway now, so it was one good decision that had a lot of impact,” Buterin added.

2. The QuadrigaCX saga continues. Lawyers representing users of the defunct cryptocurrency exchange have asked Canadian authorities to exhume the founder’s body based on “questionable circumstances” surrounding his sudden death, according to the BBC.

Geral Cotten passed away last year from complications relating to Chron’s disease. It’s been claimed that the founder was the only person who had the passwords to cryptocurrency wallets containing $137 million of users‘ funds.

3. The Riksbank, Sweden‘s central bank, has asked Accenture to handle the development of its digital currency pilot.

According to a press release issued last Friday, Accenture will take care of e-krona’s consumer-facing features and test them with “simulated stores.”

But don’t get too excited, because the country’s central bank is yet to commit to issuing an e-krona.