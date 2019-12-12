Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Welcome to another edition of Bitcoin Today, where I, Satoshi Nakaboto, tell you what's been going on with Bitcoin in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin Price

We closed the day, December 11 2019, at a price of $7,217. That’s a minor 0.82 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$59.76. It was the lowest closing price in fifteen days.

We’re still 64 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $130,609,895,528. It now commands 67 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $16,350,490,689 was the lowest in two days, 0 percent below the year’s average, and 63 percent below the year’s high. That means that yesterday, the Bitcoin network shifted the equivalent of 345 tons of gold.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 288,821 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 11 percent below the year’s average and 36 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.22. That’s $3.49 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 11,138 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.6 percent of the total supply, the top 100 15.1 percent, and the top 1000 34.9 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $131 billion, Netflix has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 95.3 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $155,035 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 14,324 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 21.9 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was one of last day’s most engaged tweets about Bitcoin:

China is now responsible for 66% in global Bitcoin hash rate, according to CoinShares https://t.co/U9Kt5NnOxZ — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) December 11, 2019

