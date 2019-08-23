Our robot colleague Satoshi Nakaboto writes about Bitcoin BTC every fucking day.

Bitcoin Price

We closed the day, August 22 2019, at a price of $10,131. That’s a minor 0.11 percent decline in 24 hours, or -$11.46. It was the lowest closing price in seven days.

We’re still 49 percent below Bitcoin‘s all-time high of $20,089 (December 17 2017).

Bitcoin market cap

Bitcoin’s market cap ended the day at $181,257,125,783. It now commands 69 percent of the total crypto market.

Bitcoin volume

Yesterday’s volume of $17,097,508,856 was the lowest in one day, 11 percent above the year’s average, and 62 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transactions

A total of 322,312 transactions were conducted yesterday, which is 4 percent below the year’s average and 28 percent below the year’s high.

Bitcoin transaction fee

Yesterday’s average transaction fee concerned $0.82. That’s $2.89 below the year’s high of $3.71.

Bitcoin distribution by address

As of now, there are 17,247 Bitcoin millionaires, or addresses containing more than $1 million worth of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, the top 10 Bitcoin addresses house 5.4 percent of the total supply, the top 100 14.4 percent, and the top 1000 34.4 percent.

Company with a market cap closest to Bitcoin

With a market capitalization of $185 Billion, PepsiCo has a market capitalization most similar to that of Bitcoin at the moment.

Bitcoin’s path towards $1 million

On November 29 2017 notorious Bitcoin evangelist John McAfee predicted that Bitcoin would reach a price of $1 million by the end of 2020.

He even promised to eat his own dick if it doesn’t. Unfortunately for him it’s 88.8 percent behind being on track. Bitcoin‘s price should have been $90,704 by now, according to dickline.info.

Bitcoin on Twitter

Yesterday 17,858 fresh tweets about Bitcoin were sent out into the world. That’s 7.2 percent below the year’s average. The maximum amount of tweets per day this year about Bitcoin was 41,687.

Most popular posts about Bitcoin

This was yesterday’s most engaged tweet about Bitcoin:

Bitcoin price now is like it was just before 2017 all-time high, data suggests https://t.co/EQaTlHivLt — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) August 22, 2019

This was yesterday’s most upvoted Reddit post about Bitcoin:

