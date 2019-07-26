Silk Road site admin extradited to US hit with 78-month prison sentence

Irish man Gary Davis, also known as “Libertas,” has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for helping to run the now defunct Silk Road website on the dark web.

The Irish national, who was extradited to the US in July last year, was arrested in January 2014.

Anyone who’s been following Bitcoin and the dark web for some time will know that Silk Road operated at unprecedented levels.

During its heyday, from 2011 until 2013, the site was used by thousands of drug deals to distribute more than $200 million worth of illegal drugs and other illicit goods and services to more than 115,000 buyers.

Powered by Bitcoin payments, it was also used to launder hundreds of millions of dollars derived from those unlawful transactions.

Davis pled guilty before United States District Judge Jesse M. Furman, who also imposed his sentence in October last year.