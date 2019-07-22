UK MP on Libra: Facebook’s almost trying to turn itself into its own country

Facebook‘s ‘cryptocurrency‘ Libra is ruffling feathers among UK politicians amid concerns that the technology giant’s entry into the world of finance would give it too much power.

Similarly to their US counterparts, which questioned Facebook‘s blockchain leader David Marcus over two days last week, UK politicians are keen to get a better understanding about Facebook‘s ability to protect users‘ financial data following a string of scandals.

“To me, [Libra] suggests that Facebook’s almost trying to turn itself into its own country,” Damian Collins, chair of the House of Common’s Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport Committee told Financial News.

Collins, who has long criticized Facebook, led an 18-month investigation into the company in the aftermath of the highly publicized Cambridge Analytica data debacle.