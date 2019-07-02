eToro adds 5 Ethereum tokens to its cryptocurrency wallet – plans to add 115 more

eToroX, the specialized blockchain division of social trading platform eToro, has announced the launch of the first five of 120 ERC-20 tokens that will be added to its on-chain wallet.

ERC-20 tokens are designed and used solely on the Ethereum ETH platform and can be shared, exchanged for other tokens, or transferred to a cryptocurrency wallet.

The new tokens include two eToro stablecoins: eToro EuroX (EURX) and eToro US DollarX (USDX). They also feature three crypto assets: Maker (MKR), Basic Attention Token (BAT), and OmiseGO (OMG).

“Adding 120 ERC-20 tokens to the eToro wallet is further evidence of our belief that one day all investable assets will be tokenized,” said Doro Rosenblum, managing director of eToroX.

“One of the main barriers to mass adoption of crypto assets is lack of access. Making these first 5 tokens available enables more people to transfer and hold them into a secure and regulated wallet. The next step will be adding more ERC-20 tokens to our exchange, which we plan to do in the near future,” he added.

eToro’s multi-signature wallet is available on Google Play and the App Store.

Founded in 2007, eToro seeks to open up the global markets to give customers a chance to trade and invest in a “simple and transparent way.”

The company made headlines after eToroX revealed the launch of a new cryptocurrency-only exchange desk for professional traders back in April.

At the time, eToro said the new platform would support trading in six cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, and Dash.

Additionally, eToro also added support for trading in eight fiat-backed stablecoins pegged to currencies including the Euro and US dollar.