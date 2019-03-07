eToro officially launches its cryptocurrency exchange in the US

After months of anticipation, social trading platform eToro has finally launched its cryptocurrency-to-cryptocurrency exchange desk in the US.

At present, the service will only support cryptocurrency trading, but the plan is to gradually add other assets to the platform. eToro’s new exchange will be available in 32 states, though the full list is not yet available.

In addition to the exchange, eToro is also bringing its standalone cryptocurrency wallet – available for both iOS and Android – to US-based users.

At launch, eToro will support trading for 13 different cryptocurrencies, but is yet to specify which ones.

For the record, its flagship platform allows trading in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), NEO (NEO), EOS (EOS), IOTA (MIOTA), Cardano (ADA), Zcash (ZEC), and Binance Coin (BNB).

The wallet, on the other hand, will support six currencies, including BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, XRP, and XLM. However, eToro promises support for more coins is coming soon.

“When I founded eToro, I envisioned a community where people could trade, invest and share their knowledge in a simple and transparent way,” said founder Yoni Assia. “eToro also acts as a bridge between the old world of investing and a blockchain-powered future, helping our users navigate and benefit from the transition to crypto-assets for wealth building.”

“People create the eToro experience and now Americans will play a major role in shaping our community and future,” he added.

eToro first teased plans about expanding its cryptocurrency exchange operation to the US in May 2018. The news came shortly after the company announced it had secured $100 million in funding from SBI Group, Korea Investment Partners, and The World-Wide Investment Company Limited.