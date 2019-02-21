Elon Musk thinks Bitcoin is ‘brilliant’ — but only owns 0.25 BTC

Despite Elon Musk being somewhat of an unofficial poster boy for cryptocurrency, it turns out he actually doesn’t hold any – well, aside from 0.25 Bitcoin.

The Tesla CEO recently went on record proclaiming Bitcoin BTC is “quite brilliant,” and that “paper money is going away.”

It might come as a surprise then to learn that Musk infact doesn’t have any “crypto holdings,” according to a Tweet from earlier today. Just a relatively small amount of Bitcoin.

That said, I still only own 0.25 BTC, which a friend sent me several years ago. Don’t have any crypto holdings. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 21, 2019

What’s more, the Bitcoin that he does hold was gifted to him from a friend. So it might be fair to assume that the Tesla techster hasn’t even bought any Bitcoin. Come on Elon, do better.

Naturally, the Bitcoin community were quick to capitalize on this and spread the news as gospel.

Elon – send me a Lightning Network invoice or a Bitcoin wallet address. I’ll send you more Bitcoin so you can see how much things have improved recently. We have to get you using the future global reserve currency of the world. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 21, 2019

It shouldn’t come as any suprise that the community is so keen to jump on anything positive Musk says about Bitcoin. His Twitter identity has long been the cryptocurrency scammer’s tool of choice for extoring coins from unwitting victims.

Indeed, it got so bad that the real Musk took notice and even credited the scammers as having “mad skillz.” He also recruited Dogecoin creator, Jackson Palmer, to fight the scambot epidemic.

It’s actually not outside of our grasp to be richer than Musk. Y’know if you put his assets, cash, and all other forms of wealth to one side, and focus just on the Bitcoin.

But that’s all that really matters, right?