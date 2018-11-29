You can pre-order Sirin Labs’ $1,000 blockchain phone – but there’s a catch

Believe it or not, the thousand-dollar crypto-centric smartphone from Sirin Labs is actually here. It officially launched today at an exclusive event in Barcelona.

Blockchain fans are now able to place the first orders for the FINNEY, a fully-featured smartphone that comes complete with an embedded hardware wallet for storing cryptocurrency, priced at $999.

Sirin Labs also intends on affording users the power to convert cryptocurrency stored in the integrated ‘cold wallet‘ with other digital assets on the fly, without having to interact with any exchanges.

Unfortunately, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SRN – the firm’s native token – are the only cryptocurrencies currently supported by the internal exchange service. Although, Sirin Labs did promise to add support for more currencies moving forward.

Conversion rates between cryptocurrencies will be discovered automatically by the phone through special ‘liquidity partners.’ A proprietary algorithm is said to determine appropriate network fees by first checking congestion of the underlying blockchains.

These functions are both being managed by a new operating system, SIRIN OS, which the firm advertises as an “ultra-secure, Google-certified fork of Android.”

Below are all the juicy specs, which include 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Oh, and Hard Fork is set to receive a FINNEY for review – so keep an eye out for an extensive review as soon as we get one.

The company also revealed two flagship concept stores to be opened soon. The first one will be in London, scheduled to open next month, and a shop in Tokyo is scheduled to open in January 2019.

Sirin Labs also mentioned the London store will be used as a “blockchain academy” for the cryptocurrency community, but at first glance it seems like an elaborate ‘scheme’ to get people who have no idea about blockchain to try out the FINNEY, more than a real academy.

Now, here’s the ultimate catch – you can certainly order the FINNEY now, but you can only pay for it in Sirin Labs’ own cryptocurrency.

The firm has promised “additional channels of payments” soon, including credit card, but hasn’t given a specific timeframe, except for the FINNEY being available for purchase through Amazon Launchpad from January onwards.

Oh, and I would be guilty of grave disservice if I didn’t share arguably the best part of the whole affair – this ‘inspirational’ FINNEY advertisement featuring none other football megastar Leo Messi, who currently serves as a Sirin Labs brand ambassador.

Unfortunately, Sirin Labs’ momentous occasion has been spoiled as reports suggest its co-founder and co-CEO Moshe Hogeg is facing accusations of misappropriating investor funds raised through two initial coin offerings. The Times of Israel reports Hogeg is countersuing, officially denying the claims.