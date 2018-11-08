Researcher behind Monero’s crypto system awarded prestigious prize

An Australian researcher has received a prestigious award from the nation’s top computer society, specifically for his pioneering contributions to anonymizing cryptocurrency transactions.

Associate Professor Joseph Liu of Monash University has been named the Australian Computer Society’s (ACS) researcher of the year at its annual disruptor awards last week.

ACS specifically recognized Liu for his groundbreaking blockchain research, and it is surely deserved. He’s been developing boundary-pushing cryptographic algorithms since 2004, and is credited with playing a critical role in shaping the anonymity-focused cryptocurrency Monero.

His doctorate thesis actually centered on his work with a cryptographic system known as Linkable Ring Signatures, which peer-to-peer cryptocurrencies like Monero employ to make their transactions extra private.

This experience led to Monash University nominating Liu to direct its Blockchain Lab last year. Since then, Liu has been credited with contributing to new post-quantum privacy preserving cryptographic technology that builds on his previous work, named the Lattice-Based One Time Linkable Ring Signature algorithm.

The new algorithm is focused on protecting large transactions and data transfers from being hacked by super-fast computers called quantum computers. The breakthrough is seen as critical to keeping blockchain technology relevant as the quantum computing field develops.

Unfortunately, there aren’t any prizes connected with ACS’ disruptor awards, but at the very least, this is another feather in the cap of one of the most influential minds in cryptocurrency today. Congrats, Joseph!