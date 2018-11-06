Meet 3 of the blockchain experts speaking at Hard Fork Decentralized

At our upcoming blockchain event, we’ve invited some inspiring speakers with a wide array of expertise. As the blockchain industry finds itself with a lot of unanswered questions that will determine the next 10 years, it’s more vital than ever to bring expert opinions into the mix. Each of our speakers will offer something new to the discussion, and together we’ll explore the future of blockchain.

Here are just a few experts speaking at our event:

Ayelet Noff, Co-CEO and Founder of Blonde 2.0

Ayelet is known as one of the most successful women in the blockchain industry, having founded the top blockchain PR agency in the world. She also has a background in content and used to be a contributing author at TNW.

She’s previously written about how to publicize a blockchain startup, and has been featured in Forbes as a “female rockstar leading the crypto scene.”

At Hard Fork Decentralized, you can expect her PR expertise to shape how she sees the future of the industry.

Margarita Khartanovich, Editor-in-Chief at Binary District

Binary District aims to debunk myths about disruptive tech – which certainly keeps the company busy, considering how disruptive blockchain has been. Margarita will discuss how media plays a role in blockchain adoption, and delve deeper into the crypto media landscape of the future.

Margarita spoke at our flagship TNW Conference in May. Along with Marloes Pomp and Kavita Gupta, they discussed the challenges we must overcome to achieve mass adoption. You can watch the full talk right here:

Cassidy Robertson, Product Owner at CryptoKitties

Cassidy works on the well-known CryptoKitties, and has spoken about the company’s wildlife preservation projects. She believes that blockchain can be a great way to increase transparency and reduce poaching, therefore reducing the threat of extinction for endangered species.

At Hard Fork Decentralized, you can expect to hear more about how CryptoKitties empowers users with blockchain, and how the technology can help solve some of humanity’s largest issues.

If you want to hear these blockchain experts speak, come join us! You can secure your ticket right here. Don’t forget that as a woman interested in blockchain, you can get an 85-percent discount on your ticket.

See you in London on December 12-14!