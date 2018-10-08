Moonday Morning: Blockchain & cryptocurrency news you missed over the weekend

Good morning, it’s Monday – or should that be Moonday?

Either way, you know what that means. It’s time for the weekend’s cryptocurrency and blockchain news that we would have covered had we actually been in the office. But we were too busy hodling all weekend to do anything.

Anyway, here it is:

1. From blockchain to blockchan. It appears infamous image board, 4Chan, has started accepting four types of cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.

2. It turns out Soulja Boy has been cranking it on Bitcoin and Litecoin recently. On his latest album, “Young Drako,” a track titled Bitcoin talks of how he has earned quite the sum of money from investing in cryptocurrency. It’s a shame it’s such a terrible song, y’know, in my opinion.

3. The mayor of Seoul revealed his $100 million, five-year plan to turn the South Korean city into a blockchain-powered smart city.

4. Members of the US senate have sponsored a bill that aims to deliver tighter sanctions on the Venezuelan Petro. If successful the bill would prevent US residents from providing tech to the Venezuelan government that would help launch the cryptocurrency.

5. True signs of cryptocurrency mass-adoption are here as the series of children’s horror books, Goosebumps, casually drops Bitcoin explainer in one of its latest episodes. Sonny is such a nerd.

6. Yet another blockchain use case from the shipping and logistics world. Spain’s Port of Valencia plans to use blockchain technology to build a “smart port,” whatever that means. Like most uses in this area, it looks like distributed ledger technology (DLT) will be used to track goods through their entire supply chain.

7. Reports are claiming seven cryptocurrency exchanges and 158 wallets have been hacked in South Korea, to date. Ninety-one of the wallet hacks happened this year.

Well, there you have it, that’s the weekend roundup of cryptocurrency and blockchain news. More hacks, more signs of regulation, more rappers rapping about “Bitcoins,” and yet another blockchain-based supply chain. Is it me or is this starting to sound a little familiar?

