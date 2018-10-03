Blockchain experts will teach Portuguese programmers how to build on Ethereum

The Blockchain Academy of Brazil, in collaboration with ConsenSys, is going transatlantic by launching two new blockchain-based courses in Portugal.

The courses will be open for enrollment from November, and will only educate students about Ethereum ETH for now, Criptomoedas Fácil reports.

The first course, “Ethereum for Developers,” as the name suggests, will teach already competent developers key skills for getting into the Ethereum dev game.

The other course, “Ethereum for Business,” will teach them everything one needs to know to get Ethereum into their business – an undeniably hot topic right now.

The courses will be delivered by Ethereum developer and educator, Solange Geuiros, who brings over 20 years experience in computer science and databases to the academy.

Incidentally, Gueiros also holds the title of first woman in Brazil to publish a smart contract to the Ethereum blockchain.

The courses will be offered through a distance learning partnership with Mosaica University. Decentralized education! Who would have thought.

It should be noted that the Blockchain Academy is supported by ConsenSys; a blockchain software startup founded by co-founder of Ethereum, Joseph Lubin.

Academic blockchain education is quickly picking up momentum. More and more universities are entering the fray by offering cryptocurrency or blockchain courses. In some cases, blockchain bigwigs are even funding and teaming up with universities to encourage research into the decentralized tech.

Delivering a reasoned, academic education on cryptocurrency and blockchain sounds like a good thing. Considering ConsenSys’ involvement in the Ethereum space, it will be interesting to see whether the Blockchain Academy follows up with any courses focused on other technologies.

