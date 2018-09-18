French artists celebrate 10 years of Bitcoin with cryptocurrency art exhibition

Bitcoin is turning 10 years old soon – and a group of international artists are putting on a cryptocurrency art exhibition in France to celebrate its birthday: Bitcoin BTC Art (r)Evolution.

Creatives have been challenged to explore how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies affect the artists’ relationship with their audience. Particularly, a focus on whether Bitcoin can free artists from the traditional art market – and ultimately the banking system – to explore greater creative freedoms.

Art (r)evolution will delve into the “unique opportunity to decode the potential upheavals that cryptocurrency and blockchain can cause in the world of art.”

“We had the idea to organize an exhibition in Paris to show possible use cases of cryptocurrencies and connect the international crypto-friendly artists,” artist and organizer Pascal Boyart told Hard Fork.

“France, through Paris, is well positioned to become the capital of this new artistic movement between art and crypto. [“Crypto Art”] redefines the way an artist can engage his audience,” Boyart added. “The advent of cryptocurrencies is not just a monetary revolution, it’s also a cultural revolution.”

The public will be able to purchase works directly using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. What’s cooler is that artists have also been given a mission – hide Bitcoin in their works of art to be discovered by those with a keen eye.

Boyart is scheduled to be in attendance too. The artist caught Hard Fork’s attention when he emblazoned his massive graffiti murals with QR-codes in order to accept donations directly from the public.

Other attendees include Andy Bauch, Coin Artist, Nanu Berks, Yom de Saint Phalle, Ilies Issiakhem, Josephine Bellini, Yosh, Mark Bern, Choq, and Youl.

The exhibition is completely open to the public and will take place from 28 September to 5 October. You can find more details here.