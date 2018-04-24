EOS cryptocurrency trading and investing lands on eToro

Social trading platform eToro has expanded its existing cryptocurrency trading and investing offerings with a new token: EOS.

The pairing is already available on the platform for any users interested in buying EOS tokens. eToro says that EOS will soon also get implemented into its CopyFund feature, which lets users effortlessly mimic the trading activity of more successful traders and markets.

EOS, which is building an ultra-scalable blockchain protocol for decentralized applications, currently stands as the fifth biggest cryptocurrency by market share. It boasts a market cap of more than $11 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The new addition marks the tenth cryptocurrency to make its way to eToro. Other than EOS, the platform supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ripple (XRP), Dash (DASH), Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Stellar Lumens (XLM), and NEO (NEO).

Since making its foray into cryptocurrency trading with a Bitcoin/USD pairing back in 2013, eToro has gradually but steadily been expanding its list of cryptocurrencies over the course of last year. Earlier this year, the company added trading pairs for Stellar Lumens and NEO.

The EOS announcement comes weeks after the social trading platform revealed it has closed a $100 million round, securing funding from SBI Group, Korea Investment Partners and The World-Wide Investment Company Limited.

“eToro was built with the vision of democratizing financial markets by making trading and investing accessible to all,” eToro founder and CEO Yoni Assia said. “This round of investment will be critical in helping us to further develop our technology infrastructure to support the rapid growth that we’ve recently experienced.”

Assia further added that the funding will help eToro continue its “market leading work in blockchain research and the development of digital assets.”

Along with the new trading pairing, eToro has also published a brief EOS explainer where cryptocurrency rookies can get more familiar with the project.