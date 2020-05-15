Podcast: How France, the Netherlands, Latvia, and the EU are supporting startups in times of crisis

There is no country that hasn’t been affected by the coronavirus. A major topic of concern that will affect not only individual entrepreneurs, but the future health of nearly every industry, is how startups can weather the storm.

Naturally, attention has turned from private to public resources: what role should government agencies take in keeping the startup ecosystem alive?

Introducing the second episode of Data Market Services Inspiration Series, a new podcast produced and hosted by Tech.eu to support startups in the current crisis with advice and experienced insight. This episode will compare and contrast the policies of France, the Netherlands, Latvia, and the greater EU.

This podcast is produced in collaboration with Data Market Services Accelerator, a European Commission-backed initiative involving TNW and nine other partners from across Europe.

Over the course of three episodes, we’ll hear from panels of experts and startups on how to grow their business and what key lessons they should take away from investors, government agencies, and fellow startups.

In this latest episode, Tech.eu’s Andrii Degeler interviews Katerina Borunska, a policy officer at the European Commission, Kat Borlongan, the director of La French Tech, Olga Barreto Goncalves, the chief startup instigator at the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, and Nils Beers, the CEO of Techleap.

What has the European Commission done so far to support startups? Are governments looking to aid high-risk, high-reward startups or traditional businesses first? What is the new outlook for the European startup ecosystem over the coming years? Listen to episode two of Data Market Services Inspiration Series to find out.

If you're a startup looking for equity-free advice and support, join the Data Market Services Accelerator today.