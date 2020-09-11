Google limits election-related search suggestions to avoid bias claims

That’s literally the entire thing, so Google seems to be approaching the policy straightforwardly.

This isn’t to say you won’t see any election-related content. Typing in ‘election‘ shows suggestions for election results, locations, dates, and more. The intention is simply removing bias.

That said it doesn’t seem to completely work; simply searching for “why trump” currently shows “why trump will win the election 2020 map.” This could be interpreted as leaning towards one candidate, but it also leads to a specific type of content that could benefit users of both parties.

Figuring out the line between what is and isn’t allowed is an unenviable task. I imagine the company will need to have a team of people constantly looking for new potential search results as the conversations around the election evolve. Still, it’s a step in the right direction.

Via Engadget