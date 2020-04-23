Google now alerts you when search results suck

Google Search gets smarter every year, and the accuracy of the company’s search results has come a long way . But sometimes even the big G can’t find the information you’re looking for.

Starting today, Google is rolling out a message to let you know when its not confident in its search results. According to the company. You’ll still get results and try to find the answers you want, but Google is basically warning you that it’s having trouble finding reliable results.

On the other hand, it will also provide advice on how you might want to rephrase your query to yield better results. This is what the alert looks like:

Google says you shouldn’t come across the alert often (I mean, Google is a search engine), but it’s a welcome gesture to help save you some time instead of digging through pages of irrelevant results.

