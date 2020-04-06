Google launches coronavirus news hub to keep reliable coverage in one place

There’s no shortage of coverage around coronavirus, but that also means it can get annoying to sift through all the noise. To help people keep updated on coronavirus information from reliable sources, Google is launching a COVID-19 hub on Google News.

The hub organizes news from authoritative global and local sources to help readers access the latest guidance regarding the virus; you can even select which regions you want to be updated on in particular. It can also highlight stories by topics such as the economy, health, and travel, and emphasizes results from local news most relevant to you, including tweets from local authorities.

Google says it’s also working on a dedicated fact-checking feature to dispel misinformation surrounding the virus, although it’s still experimenting on how to implement the feature. In the meantime, the coronavirus hub is available across iOS, Android and the web in over 20 countries, and will arrive in more places in the coming weeks.

On a related note, the company is taking extra steps to ensure the latest authoritative resources are front and center when people search for Cornavirus proper, and you even ask the Google Assistant “what’s the latest news on coronavirus?” to receive quick and easy updates. Alternatively, Google is also updating its Podcast app with a dedicated coronavirus carousel.

You can access Google’s new coronavirus hub here, or read more about new coronavirus-related features at the source link below.

Ways to stay informed on coronavirus news on Google

